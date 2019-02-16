Dr. Kirstie Cunningham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cunningham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kirstie Cunningham, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest University.
Metro Health & Wellness2950 Stone Hogan Connector Rd SW Bldg 3, Atlanta, GA 30331 Directions (470) 203-1856
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
She is beyond amazing, she is the best gynecologist I've ever met...this is coming from a mom of 3. I will be recommending her to my friends and family. The staffs are great, I enjoy the spa feeling serenity of the office environment at the waiting area. Overall, it was an amazing first visit
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1376703975
- Wake Forest University
- Duke University
Dr. Cunningham has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cunningham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cunningham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Cunningham. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cunningham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cunningham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cunningham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.