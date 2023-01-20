Overview of Dr. Kirstin Pilchard, MD

Dr. Kirstin Pilchard, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Milford, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.



Dr. Pilchard works at Western Connecticut Medical Group in New Milford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.