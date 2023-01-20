See All General Surgeons in New Milford, CT
Dr. Kirstin Pilchard, MD

General Surgery
4.1 (23)
Map Pin Small New Milford, CT
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kirstin Pilchard, MD

Dr. Kirstin Pilchard, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Milford, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.

Dr. Pilchard works at Western Connecticut Medical Group in New Milford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pilchard's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Western Connecticut Medical Group
    21 Elm St, New Milford, CT 06776 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 210-5002
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Danbury Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lipomas
Abdominal Pain
Gallstones
Lipomas
Abdominal Pain
Gallstones

Lipomas
Abdominal Pain
Gallstones
Appendicitis
Breast Cancer
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Hemorrhoids
Inguinal Hernia
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Port Placements or Replacements
Umbilical Hernia
Ventral Hernia
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Fissure
Anal Fistula
Anorectal Abscess
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Breast Diseases
Breast Lump
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Cyst
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Gallbladder Diseases
Gynecologic Cancer
Hemorrhoid Banding
Hiatal Hernia
Hyperparathyroidism
Ileus
Incisional Hernia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Obstruction
Ischemic Colitis
Lung Cancer
Mitral Valve Prolapse, Familial, X-Linked
Osteosarcoma
Pancreatic Cancer
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Partial Lung Collapse
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pilonidal Cyst
Rib Fracture
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Grafts
Thyroid Nodule
Ulcerative Colitis
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • PHCS
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Kirstin Pilchard, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    NPI Number
    • 1831174986
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Connecticut School Medicine
    Medical Education
    • University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Colgate University
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
