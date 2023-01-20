Dr. Kirstin Pilchard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pilchard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kirstin Pilchard, MD
Overview of Dr. Kirstin Pilchard, MD
Dr. Kirstin Pilchard, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Milford, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.
Dr. Pilchard's Office Locations
Western Connecticut Medical Group21 Elm St, New Milford, CT 06776 Directions (860) 210-5002Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 7:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
SHE WAS THE BEST I WORKED AT SHARON HOSPITAL FOR 20 + YEARS SHE WAS DR ANDERSON AT THAT TIME SHE WAS THE BEST I DID NOT KNOW WHERE SHE WENT I JUST FOUND HER ALL MY YEARS AROUND DOCTORS I NEVER NEW ANOTHER LIKE HER. GOD BLESS HER. LINDA SCHNEIDER
About Dr. Kirstin Pilchard, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, German
Education & Certifications
- University of Connecticut School Medicine
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- Colgate University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pilchard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pilchard accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pilchard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Pilchard has seen patients for Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pilchard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pilchard speaks German.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Pilchard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pilchard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pilchard, there are benefits to both methods.