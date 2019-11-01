See All Orthopedic Surgeons in San Francisco, CA
Dr. Kirstina Olson, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.6 (20)
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kirstina Olson, MD

Dr. Kirstina Olson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Olson works at Radiology At the Orthopaedic Institute in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Dr. Olson's Office Locations

    Radiology At the Orthopaedic Institute
    1500 Owens St, San Francisco, CA 94158 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 514-6243
    Ucsf Mt Zion Anesthesia
    1600 Divisadero St, San Francisco, CA 94143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 885-3668
    Ucsf Medical Center
    505 Parnassus Ave, San Francisco, CA 94143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 885-3668
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Pain
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 01, 2019
    Dr. Olson performed a very complicated surgical rebuild of one of my feet. My experience of Dr. Olson from the first meeting through the 2 year follow-up in 7/19 is that of a thoroughgoing, consummate professional. She is present,very empathic and caring. She has brought together an excellent support team at UCSF-Mision Bay. Her way of being and her thoughtful approach engendered trust that was proved at every point in my care.
    Doug Huneke — Nov 01, 2019
    About Dr. Kirstina Olson, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1215108709
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

