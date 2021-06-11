Overview of Dr. Kirt Kimball, MD

Dr. Kirt Kimball, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orem, UT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.



Dr. Kimball works at Revere Health in Orem, UT with other offices in Provo, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.