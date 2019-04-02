See All Oncologists in Sugar Land, TX
Dr. Kirtan Nautiyal, MD

Oncology
Dr. Kirtan Nautiyal, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They graduated from UT Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and Houston Methodist West Hospital.

Dr. Nautiyal works at Houston Methodist Oncology Partners in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Bleeding Disorders
    Apr 02, 2019
    Dr. Nautiyal is a lifesaver. I had been sick for months and no one seemed to know what was going. On my very first visit, he listened carefully to my issues and examined me physically. All of my questions were answered. Lab work was requested which resulted in hyperthyroid. Immediately, I met with an endocrinologist and was given medication. Had Dr. Nautiyal not suspected a possible thyroid issue, I probably would be very, very ill. He's professional, compassionate and very smart.
    About Dr. Kirtan Nautiyal, MD

    Oncology
    English, Hindi
    Male
    1780978312
    Internal Medicine
    UT Southwestern Medical School
    Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
    Houston Methodist West Hospital

