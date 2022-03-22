Overview of Dr. Kirti Bhargava-Patel, MD

Dr. Kirti Bhargava-Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from BJ Med Coll, Gujarat U Ahmedabad and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg, St. Anthony's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Bhargava-Patel works at Marie T Richfield MD in Saint Petersburg, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.