Dr. Pandya has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kirti Pandya, MD
Overview of Dr. Kirti Pandya, MD
Dr. Kirti Pandya, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Smt Nhl Municipal Medical College, Gujarat University and is affiliated with Adventhealth Carrollwood, Adventhealth Tampa and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Pandya works at
Dr. Pandya's Office Locations
Kirtikumar J Pandya MD5106 N Armenia Ave Ste 3, Tampa, FL 33603 Directions (813) 353-0900
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Carrollwood
- Adventhealth Tampa
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pandya has been treating me for years he and his office is the best. Always available to help me in any way I need them. They truly care about me as a person and about my wellbeing. I would never want to go to anyone other than Dr. Pandya.
About Dr. Kirti Pandya, MD
- Psychiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1568408870
Education & Certifications
- Brookdale University Hospital Med Center
- Smt Nhl Municipal Medical College, Gujarat University
- St Xavier
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pandya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pandya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pandya speaks Hindi.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Pandya. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pandya.
