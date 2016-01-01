Dr. Kirti Sivakoti, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sivakoti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kirti Sivakoti, MB BS
Overview of Dr. Kirti Sivakoti, MB BS
Dr. Kirti Sivakoti, MB BS is a Pediatrics Specialist in West Jordan, UT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARUBA MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital.
Dr. Sivakoti works at
Dr. Sivakoti's Office Locations
-
1
Southwest Children's Clinic8822 S Redwood Rd Ste C211, West Jordan, UT 84088 Directions (435) 254-5825
Hospital Affiliations
- Lone Peak Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sivakoti?
About Dr. Kirti Sivakoti, MB BS
- Pediatrics
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1912294026
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARUBA MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sivakoti has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sivakoti accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sivakoti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sivakoti works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sivakoti. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sivakoti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sivakoti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sivakoti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.