Dr. Kisha Brown, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Map Pin Small Cheverly, MD
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Kisha Brown, MD

Dr. Kisha Brown, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Cheverly, MD. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UM Capital Region Medical Center.

Dr. Brown works at UM Capital Region Medical Group in Cheverly, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Brown's Office Locations

  1. 1
    UM Capital Region Medical Group
    3001 Hospital Dr # H401, Cheverly, MD 20785 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 618-2242

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UM Capital Region Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gait Abnormality
Arthritis
Ataxia
Gait Abnormality
Arthritis
Ataxia

Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon

About Dr. Kisha Brown, MD

  • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
  • English
  • 1053456566
Education & Certifications

  • BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
  • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kisha Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Brown works at UM Capital Region Medical Group in Cheverly, MD. View the full address on Dr. Brown’s profile.

Dr. Brown has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

