Dr. Kishan Patel, DO

Critical Care Medicine
11 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Kishan Patel, DO is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Turnersville, NJ. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.

Dr. Patel works at Jefferson Health Hospitalist Group in Turnersville, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Health Hospitalist Group
    435 Hurffville Cross Keys Rd, Turnersville, NJ 08012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Asthma
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

Asthma Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Air and Gas Embolism Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoprovocation Test Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endobronchial Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Medicaid of New Jersey
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Kishan Patel, DO

    • Critical Care Medicine
    • 11 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1720349723
    Education & Certifications

    • Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
    • UMDNJ-SOM (Osteopathic Medicine)
    • University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
    • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patel accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel works at Jefferson Health Hospitalist Group in Turnersville, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Patel’s profile.

    Dr. Patel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

