Dr. Patel accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Kishan Patel, DO
Overview
Dr. Kishan Patel, DO is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Turnersville, NJ. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
-
1
Jefferson Health Hospitalist Group435 Hurffville Cross Keys Rd, Turnersville, NJ 08012 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicaid of New Jersey
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kishan Patel, DO
- Critical Care Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1720349723
Education & Certifications
- Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
- UMDNJ-SOM (Osteopathic Medicine)
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
