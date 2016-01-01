Dr. Chakrabarti accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Overview of Dr. Kishanlal Chakrabarti, MD
Dr. Kishanlal Chakrabarti, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Watertown, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from CALCUTTA UNIVERSITY / VIVEKANANDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Dr. Chakrabarti's Office Locations
Square Medical Group124 Watertown St Ste 2D, Watertown, MA 02472 Directions (617) 916-5069
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Tufts Health Plan
About Dr. Kishanlal Chakrabarti, MD
- Psychiatry
- 55 years of experience
- English, Bengali
Education & Certifications
- CALCUTTA UNIVERSITY / VIVEKANANDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Dr. Chakrabarti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chakrabarti has seen patients for Opioid Dependence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chakrabarti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chakrabarti speaks Bengali.
Dr. Chakrabarti has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chakrabarti.
