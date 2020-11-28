See All Cardiologists in Prescott, AZ
Dr. Kishlay Anand, MD

Cardiology
3.1 (20)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Kishlay Anand, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, Abrazo Central Campus, Banner Thunderbird Medical Center, Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.

Dr. Anand works at MoreMd in Prescott, AZ with other offices in Glendale, AZ, Surprise, AZ, Avondale, AZ and Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    More MD Clinic
    2286 Crosswind Dr Ste C, Prescott, AZ 86301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (928) 216-3160
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
    18701 N 67th Ave, Glendale, AZ 85308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 561-7222
  3. 3
    Peak Heart & Vascular
    12361 W Bola Dr Ste 100, Surprise, AZ 85378 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 641-9486
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    National Cardiovascular Institute LLC
    10825 W McDowell Rd Ste 310, Avondale, AZ 85392 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 641-9486
  5. 5
    Arizona Cardiovascular Institute Professional Corp.
    20565 N 19th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 899-4404

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
  • Abrazo Central Campus
  • Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
  • Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
  • HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Disease
Arrhythmias
Atrial Flutter
Heart Disease
Arrhythmias
Atrial Flutter

Treatment frequency



Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Electrophysiological Study Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Accountable Health Plans of America
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Arizona Medical Network
    • Arizona PHCS
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Banner Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Bridgeway Health Solutions
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • Concentra
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Choice of Arizona
    • Health Net
    • HealthCare Consortium of Arizona
    • Humana
    • Maricopa Health Plan
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Mercy Care
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
    • PHCS
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • Self Pay
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • United Healthcare Life Insurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • University Physicians
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Yavapai Long Term Care
    • Zenith Administrators Inc

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Nov 28, 2020
    I always liked him for my heart doctor.He installed my pace maker and defibulator.He is no longer at the practice I attend ,and I am now checking to see if I can get him back !!The items checked are for my experience with the doctor only since I haven't seen him at this other local.
    Patrice M — Nov 28, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kishlay Anand, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104984491
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
