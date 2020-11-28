Dr. Kishlay Anand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kishlay Anand, MD
Overview
Dr. Kishlay Anand, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, Abrazo Central Campus, Banner Thunderbird Medical Center, Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.
Dr. Anand works at
Locations
More MD Clinic2286 Crosswind Dr Ste C, Prescott, AZ 86301 Directions (928) 216-3160Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Abrazo Arrowhead Campus18701 N 67th Ave, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (623) 561-7222
Peak Heart & Vascular12361 W Bola Dr Ste 100, Surprise, AZ 85378 Directions (602) 641-9486Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
National Cardiovascular Institute LLC10825 W McDowell Rd Ste 310, Avondale, AZ 85392 Directions (602) 641-9486
Arizona Cardiovascular Institute Professional Corp.20565 N 19th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Directions (602) 899-4404
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
- Abrazo Central Campus
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Accountable Health Plans of America
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Arizona Medical Network
- Arizona PHCS
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Banner Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Bridgeway Health Solutions
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Concentra
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Choice of Arizona
- Health Net
- HealthCare Consortium of Arizona
- Humana
- Maricopa Health Plan
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Mercy Care
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
- PHCS
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Private HealthCare Systems
- SCAN Health Plan
- Self Pay
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- Triwest
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- United Healthcare Life Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
- University Physicians
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Yavapai Long Term Care
- Zenith Administrators Inc
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Anand?
I always liked him for my heart doctor.He installed my pace maker and defibulator.He is no longer at the practice I attend ,and I am now checking to see if I can get him back !!The items checked are for my experience with the doctor only since I haven't seen him at this other local.
About Dr. Kishlay Anand, MD
- Cardiology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1104984491
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anand accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anand works at
Dr. Anand has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anand on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Anand. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anand.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.