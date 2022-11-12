Overview of Dr. Kishor Vachhani, MD

Dr. Kishor Vachhani, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They graduated from BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center and John F Kennedy Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Vachhani works at Vachhani Medical Clinic in Rancho Mirage, CA with other offices in Indio, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.