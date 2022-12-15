Dr. Gonsai has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kishorchandra Gonsai, MD
Overview of Dr. Kishorchandra Gonsai, MD
Dr. Kishorchandra Gonsai, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Milford, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences.
Dr. Gonsai works at
Dr. Gonsai's Office Locations
Southern Connecticut Womens Health Care Associates247 Broad St, Milford, CT 06460 Directions (203) 713-8989
Psychiatric Care Consultants111 Park St Ste 1G, New Haven, CT 06511 Directions (203) 562-0223Monday1:30pm - 6:00pmTuesday1:30pm - 6:00pmWednesday1:30pm - 6:00pmThursday1:30pm - 6:00pmFriday1:30pm - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gonsai was recommended to me by a friend, and the only regret I have is not getting in touch sooner than I had. He is very understanding and patient. As long as you are willing to do your part and be honest to Dr. Gonsai as well as yourself, he is willing to do what he can to keep you healthy. Thank you for everything Dr. Gonsai!!
About Dr. Kishorchandra Gonsai, MD
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1043308760
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- Psychiatry
Dr. Gonsai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Gonsai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Gonsai works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonsai. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
