Dr. Kishore Agrawal, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Gujarat University / Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Agrawal works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Surgical Specialties at Richmond Avenue in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas, Umbilical Hernia, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.