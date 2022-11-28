Overview

Dr. Kishore Maganty, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center and St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Maganty works at Gastroenterology Care in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Pancreatitis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.