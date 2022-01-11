Dr. Kishore Ratkalkar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ratkalkar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kishore Ratkalkar, MD
Overview of Dr. Kishore Ratkalkar, MD
Dr. Kishore Ratkalkar, MD is a Pulmonologist in Old Bridge, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.
Dr. Ratkalkar works at
Dr. Ratkalkar's Office Locations
-
1
Medical Associates of Central Jersey, PA26 Throckmorton Ln Fl 1F, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Directions (848) 272-9375
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ratkalkar?
I have been seeing Dr. Ratkalkar for over 30 years! There have been many times I couldn’t pin point how tired I was, no ‘umphh’, and he has always listened. I’ve had an extensive medical history but also he listens to your personal history to get a better picture. I’ve had a lot of stressful events that have triggered some health issues. He is busy but when he’s with you- you’re the only patient. His nurses are very knowledgeable and caring. The receptionists? I’ve seen a lot come and go. It’s a stressful job with this busy practice BUT they could be better. He’s always aware of what the practice needs and what areas need improving. Don’t be afraid to voice your concerns to him about staff. This Dr is a Diamond in the rough! I hate to see him retire- they just don’t make them like him anymore!!
About Dr. Kishore Ratkalkar, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 43 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1942369947
Education & Certifications
- Ancora Psychology Hospital|Jersey Shore Med Center
- P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ratkalkar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ratkalkar accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ratkalkar using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ratkalkar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ratkalkar works at
Dr. Ratkalkar has seen patients for Bronchitis, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Acute Bronchitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ratkalkar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ratkalkar speaks Hindi.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Ratkalkar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ratkalkar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ratkalkar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ratkalkar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.