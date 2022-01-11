Overview of Dr. Kishore Ratkalkar, MD

Dr. Kishore Ratkalkar, MD is a Pulmonologist in Old Bridge, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.



Dr. Ratkalkar works at Medical Associates of Central Jersey, PA in Old Bridge, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Bronchitis, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Acute Bronchitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.