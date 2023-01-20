Overview of Dr. Kishore Santwani, DO

Dr. Kishore Santwani, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Geneva, IL. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital and Rochelle Community Hospital.



Dr. Santwani works at Suburban Neurology Group in Geneva, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.