Dr. Kishore Sehgal, MD
Overview of Dr. Kishore Sehgal, MD
Dr. Kishore Sehgal, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Hemet, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta.
Dr. Sehgal's Office Locations
Hematologyoncology Consultants301 N San Jacinto St, Hemet, CA 92543 Directions (951) 766-6460
Hematology Oncology Consultants28078 Baxter Rd Ste 140, Murrieta, CA 92563 Directions (951) 252-9600
Hospital Affiliations
- Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sehgal is a terrific Dr. He has a great bedside manner and listens to what you say. I felt very comfortable in his office. Highly recommend him as a hematologist.
About Dr. Kishore Sehgal, MD
- Hematology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Sehgal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sehgal has seen patients for Anemia, Myelodysplastic Syndromes and Myeloproliferative Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sehgal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sehgal speaks Hindi.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Sehgal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sehgal.
