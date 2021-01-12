See All Forensic Psychiatrists in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Kishore Thampy, MD

Forensic Psychiatry
Jacksonville, FL
53 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kishore Thampy, MD

Dr. Kishore Thampy, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from RHEINISCH-WESTFALISCHE TECHNICAL COLLEGE / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Thampy works at Psychaccess and Recovery Solutions LLC in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Camarillo, CA, Saint Augustine, FL and Sunrise, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Thampy's Office Locations

    Psychaccess and Recovery Solutions LLC
    3636 University Blvd S Ste B2, Jacksonville, FL 32216
    Casa Pacifica Centers for Children and Families
    1722 S Lewis Rd, Camarillo, CA 93012
    Limited To Official Federal Duties Only
    195 SOUTHPARK BLVD, Saint Augustine, FL 32086
    MDLive
    13630 Nw 8th St, Sunrise, FL 33325

  HCA Florida Memorial Hospital

Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse
Major Depressive Disorder
Suicidal Ideation
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse
Major Depressive Disorder
Suicidal Ideation

Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Gender Dysphoria Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HAP Insurance
    • MultiPlan
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Based on 13 ratings
    Jan 12, 2021
    I respect differing opinions but also have a hard time comprehending how someone would say Dr. Thampy is a bad doctor, based on my own experience. I randomly found him through my insurance company's MDLive portal for telehealth, and I'm lucky I did. The guy has gone out of his way to come up with creative and innovative solutions for my treatment, including prescribing non-psychiatric medications "off label" to tamp down anxiety in conjunction with traditional psych meds. My sleep, anxiety and depression have all improved under his watch, despite the pandemic, so I sought him out again for treatment after my insurance changed and MDLive was no longer available. For anyone on the fence about him, I would suggest at least trying him out in the hopes that your experience will be more like mine than others here. Just know that psychiatrists are NOT therapists, so this is not where you'll talk about your issues indefinitely, it's where you'll get meds after a brief assessment. Good luck :)
    ChronicIllnessPatient — Jan 12, 2021
    About Dr. Kishore Thampy, MD

    Specialties
    Forensic Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    53 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Khmer
    NPI Number
    1659367951
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    RHEINISCH-WESTFALISCHE TECHNICAL COLLEGE / MEDICAL FACULTY
    Board Certifications
    Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
