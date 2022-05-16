Overview of Dr. Kishore Tipirneni, MD

Dr. Kishore Tipirneni, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.



Dr. Tipirneni works at Podiatry Phoenix Orthopedic Consultants Division of Foot and Ankle George Gendy MD in Glendale, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.