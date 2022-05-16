Dr. Kishore Tipirneni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tipirneni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kishore Tipirneni, MD
Dr. Kishore Tipirneni, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.
Desert West Obgyn5601 W Eugie Ave Ste 100, Glendale, AZ 85304 Directions (602) 298-8888
Podiatry Phoenix Orthopedic Consultants Division of Foot and Ankle George Gendy MD19636 N 27th Ave Ste 401, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Directions (602) 298-8888Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturday7:30am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Arrowhead18699 N 67th Ave Ste 120, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (602) 298-8888Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I called the office of Dr. Tipirneni. I spoke with Sarah, asking her questions about Dr. Tipireni. Sarah was very informative, advised me what information I could send to Dr. Tipirneni pre appointment as I would have to drive 400 miles for appt. Sarah is a great example of the value of doctors having an excellent pro-active front office staff person.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1033184486
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Northeastern Ohio University / College of Medicine
- The University Of Akron
Dr. Tipirneni has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tipirneni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tipirneni speaks Spanish.
