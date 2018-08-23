Overview of Dr. Kishori Veerabhadrappa, MD

Dr. Kishori Veerabhadrappa, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Dunmore, PA. They graduated from JJM Med Coll and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center, Moses Taylor Hospital and Regional Hospital Of Scranton.



Dr. Veerabhadrappa works at Hematology And Oncology Associates Of NEPA in Dunmore, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Vitamin B12 Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.