Dr. Kishori Veerabhadrappa, MD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Kishori Veerabhadrappa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kishori Veerabhadrappa, MD
Dr. Kishori Veerabhadrappa, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Dunmore, PA. They graduated from JJM Med Coll and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center, Moses Taylor Hospital and Regional Hospital Of Scranton.
Dr. Veerabhadrappa works at
Dr. Veerabhadrappa's Office Locations
Hematology Onco Asso Nrth Estpa1100 Meade St, Dunmore, PA 18512 Directions (570) 342-3675
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Community Medical Center
- Moses Taylor Hospital
- Regional Hospital Of Scranton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Pennsylvania
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kishori V. has been my oncologist for 2 1/2 years. I am very lucky to have her in my corner.
About Dr. Kishori Veerabhadrappa, MD
- Hematology
- English, Indian
- 1275824781
Education & Certifications
- Brooklyn Hospital Center
- JJM Med Coll
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Veerabhadrappa has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Veerabhadrappa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Veerabhadrappa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Veerabhadrappa works at
Dr. Veerabhadrappa has seen patients for Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Vitamin B12 Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Veerabhadrappa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Veerabhadrappa speaks Indian.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Veerabhadrappa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Veerabhadrappa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Veerabhadrappa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Veerabhadrappa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.