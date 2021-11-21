Dr. Kishorkumar Dedania, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dedania is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kishorkumar Dedania, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kishorkumar Dedania, MD
Dr. Kishorkumar Dedania, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from SAURASHTRA UNIVERSITY / M.P. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest.
Dr. Dedania works at
Dr. Dedania's Office Locations
-
1
Base Service Unit 3922604 Schoenersville Rd, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Directions (610) 691-8028
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dedania?
Been working with him for years and he’s the best psychiatrist I’ve had the chance to actually work with. Other psychiatrists, in my experience, just wanted to push unnecessary medications on patients, not knowing what side effects each patient would experience, as we are all individuals and our brains respond differently. I like that he uses caution when making changes to medications and he also listens to my input regarding side effects and symptoms.
About Dr. Kishorkumar Dedania, MD
- Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1912943986
Education & Certifications
- SAURASHTRA UNIVERSITY / M.P. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dedania has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dedania accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dedania has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dedania works at
Dr. Dedania has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Bipolar Disorder and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dedania on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Dedania. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dedania.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dedania, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dedania appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.