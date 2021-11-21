Overview of Dr. Kishorkumar Dedania, MD

Dr. Kishorkumar Dedania, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from SAURASHTRA UNIVERSITY / M.P. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest.



Dr. Dedania works at LVPG-Muhlenberg Mental Health Clinic in Bethlehem, PA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Bipolar Disorder and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.