Dr. Kishorkumar Shukla, MD

Pediatrics
3.9 (18)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Kishorkumar Shukla, MD

Dr. Kishorkumar Shukla, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Orange City, FL. They graduated from Gujarat University / Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College and is affiliated with Adventhealth Fish Memorial.

Dr. Shukla works at Shukla Pediatrics in Orange City, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shukla's Office Locations

    Shukla Pediatrics
    2501 S Volusia Ave Ste 100, Orange City, FL 32763

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Fish Memorial

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Asthma
Common Cold
Anemia
Asthma
Common Cold

Anemia Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Flu Shot Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicaid
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 23, 2016
    Dr. Shukla is a caring and thoughtful physician who gets to know the patient before making recommendations. He is so good with babies, my 11 mo old daughter usually has stranger anxiety but goes to him with no problem, and even smiles/giggles a lot to him. The lobby could use some improving with toys/magazines available, or video to watch. But I did not wait long so it was not a problem. Staff is friendly/helpful.
    Gina W in Debary, FL — Feb 23, 2016
    About Dr. Kishorkumar Shukla, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1003820762
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Gujarat University / Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kishorkumar Shukla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shukla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shukla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shukla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shukla works at Shukla Pediatrics in Orange City, FL. View the full address on Dr. Shukla’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Shukla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shukla.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shukla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shukla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

