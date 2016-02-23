Dr. Kishorkumar Shukla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shukla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kishorkumar Shukla, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Orange City, FL. They graduated from Gujarat University / Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College and is affiliated with Adventhealth Fish Memorial.
Shukla Pediatrics2501 S Volusia Ave Ste 100, Orange City, FL 32763 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Fish Memorial
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shukla is a caring and thoughtful physician who gets to know the patient before making recommendations. He is so good with babies, my 11 mo old daughter usually has stranger anxiety but goes to him with no problem, and even smiles/giggles a lot to him. The lobby could use some improving with toys/magazines available, or video to watch. But I did not wait long so it was not a problem. Staff is friendly/helpful.
- Pediatrics
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
- 1003820762
Education & Certifications
- Gujarat University / Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College
Dr. Shukla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shukla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shukla speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Shukla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shukla.
