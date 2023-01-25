Dr. Kishwar Husain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Husain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kishwar Husain, MD
Overview of Dr. Kishwar Husain, MD
Dr. Kishwar Husain, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in St Augustine, FL. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical College and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital.
Dr. Husain works at
Dr. Husain's Office Locations
-
1
Pulmonary Associates of St. Augustine300 Health Park Blvd Ste 4000, St Augustine, FL 32086 Directions (904) 824-8666Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Flagler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Husain?
Dr Husain is one of the most thorough and efficient physicians I have seen. Took the time to review results and put together a treatment plan in which we were all in agreement. I highly recommend.
About Dr. Kishwar Husain, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1912000696
Education & Certifications
- U Mo Kansas City/Truman Med Ctr
- U Mo Ks City Sch Of Med, Critical Care Medicine-Internal Medicine U Mo Ks City Sch Of Med, Pulmonary Diseases Louis A Weiss Mem Hosp, Internal Medic
- Louis a Weiss Meml Hosp/U Chicago
- Dow Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Husain has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Husain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Husain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Husain works at
Dr. Husain speaks Urdu.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Husain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Husain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Husain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Husain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.