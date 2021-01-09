Overview of Dr. Kit Cheng, MD

Dr. Kit Cheng, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Cheng works at Monter Cancer Center in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Acute Leukemia and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.