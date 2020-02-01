Overview of Dr. Kitren Sinnathamby, MD

Dr. Kitren Sinnathamby, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Miami Valley Hospital and Upper Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Sinnathamby works at Kuddythamby Sinnathamby Md. Inc. in Dayton, OH with other offices in Franklin, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.