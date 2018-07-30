See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Methuen, MA
Dr. Kitsa Kondylis-Deblois, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kitsa Kondylis-Deblois, MD

Dr. Kitsa Kondylis-Deblois, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Methuen, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Boston U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHA Cambridge Hospital.

Dr. Kondylis-Deblois works at SMG Randolph in Methuen, MA with other offices in Southborough, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kondylis-Deblois' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Holy Family Hospital
    70 East St, Methuen, MA 01844 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 687-0151
  2. 2
    Pediatrics Department
    24 Newton St, Southborough, MA 01772 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 460-3100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHA Cambridge Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pregnancy Test
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Gonorrhea Screening
Pregnancy Test
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Gonorrhea Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kitsa Kondylis-Deblois, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1346218807
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Boston University MC
    Internship
    • Boston Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Boston U, School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kitsa Kondylis-Deblois, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kondylis-Deblois is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kondylis-Deblois has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kondylis-Deblois. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kondylis-Deblois.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kondylis-Deblois, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kondylis-Deblois appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

