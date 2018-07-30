Dr. Kitsa Kondylis-Deblois, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kondylis-Deblois is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kitsa Kondylis-Deblois, MD
Overview of Dr. Kitsa Kondylis-Deblois, MD
Dr. Kitsa Kondylis-Deblois, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Methuen, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Boston U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHA Cambridge Hospital.
Dr. Kondylis-Deblois works at
Dr. Kondylis-Deblois' Office Locations
-
1
Holy Family Hospital70 East St, Methuen, MA 01844 Directions (978) 687-0151
-
2
Pediatrics Department24 Newton St, Southborough, MA 01772 Directions (508) 460-3100
Hospital Affiliations
- CHA Cambridge Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kondylis-Deblois?
Dr Kondylis walked me through my first pregnancy last year (2017). She was always so kind, encouraging, patient and knows her stuff! I never felt rushed when I was at an appointment. I always left encouraged as a new mom. She is down to earth. She is such a FANTASTIC doctor.
About Dr. Kitsa Kondylis-Deblois, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English, French
- 1346218807
Education & Certifications
- Boston University MC
- Boston Medical Center
- Boston U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kondylis-Deblois has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kondylis-Deblois accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kondylis-Deblois has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kondylis-Deblois works at
Dr. Kondylis-Deblois speaks French.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kondylis-Deblois. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kondylis-Deblois.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kondylis-Deblois, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kondylis-Deblois appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.