Overview of Dr. Kitti Outlaw, MD

Dr. Kitti Outlaw, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mobile, AL. They completed their fellowship with Med College Ga



Dr. Outlaw works at Outlaw Plastic Surgery in Mobile, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair and Soft Tissue Tumor Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.