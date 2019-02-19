See All General Surgeons in Mobile, AL
Dr. Kitti Outlaw, MD

General Surgery
4.1 (9)
Map Pin Small Mobile, AL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Kitti Outlaw, MD

Dr. Kitti Outlaw, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mobile, AL. They completed their fellowship with Med College Ga

Dr. Outlaw works at Outlaw Plastic Surgery in Mobile, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair and Soft Tissue Tumor Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Outlaw's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kitti K. Outlaw M.d. PC
    3715 Dauphin St Ste 6A, Mobile, AL 36608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 414-1333
  2. 2
    Alabama Orthopaedic Clinic PC
    3610 Springhill Memorial Dr N, Mobile, AL 36608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 410-3600
    Monday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Usa Health Pain Management
    3290 Dauphin St Ste 204, Mobile, AL 36606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 471-3671

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mobile Infirmary

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Bedsores
Wound Repair
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Bedsores

Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Face Presentation Chevron Icon
Face Skin Lesions Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Neck Mass Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 19, 2019
    It was a pleasure meeting the entire office especially Dr. Outlaw. He is very attentive, caring and understanding. He takes his time and explains everything. You do not feel rushed and are completely at ease. He is an excellent surgeon with excellent staff. I would not recommend anyone else. Just call them and you will be put at ease.
    samantha in mobile, AL — Feb 19, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kitti Outlaw, MD
    About Dr. Kitti Outlaw, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265435382
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Med College Ga
    Internship
    • La St University Affil Hosps Charity Hospital
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kitti Outlaw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Outlaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Outlaw has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Outlaw accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Outlaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Outlaw works at Outlaw Plastic Surgery in Mobile, AL. View the full address on Dr. Outlaw’s profile.

    Dr. Outlaw has seen patients for Wound Repair and Soft Tissue Tumor Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Outlaw on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Outlaw. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Outlaw.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Outlaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Outlaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

