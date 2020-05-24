Overview

Dr. Kittya Paigne, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Paigne works at Community Medical Wellness Center in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.