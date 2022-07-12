Dr. Kiumars Arfai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arfai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kiumars Arfai, MD
Overview of Dr. Kiumars Arfai, MD
Dr. Kiumars Arfai, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Mission Hills, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Sbu|Shahid Beheshti Univ Of Med Scis and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Arfai's Office Locations
Mission Hills11550 Indian Hills Rd Ste 340, Mission Hills, CA 91345 Directions (818) 230-4391
Thousand Oaks375 Rolling Oaks Dr Ste 200, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361 Directions (818) 230-4390Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Arfai is very understanding and compassionate. He works with my husband and I on our chronic pain issues. He doesn't judge; he simply wants to make you feel better; more like "yourself." I hope to continue to see him as long as my pain stays. I would recommend him to anyone; although I'm not too fond of his PA Ben. Ben seems to be quick to judge, and if you ask to see Dr. Arfai, he seems to have a problem with it. Don't know why....I always try to make sure in future appointments to actually talk to the doctor and not Ben.
About Dr. Kiumars Arfai, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1407804370
Education & Certifications
- Stanford Med Ctr|Stanford U Hosps
- Drew UCLA|Ucla-Drew Med Ctr
- Sbu|Shahid Beheshti Univ Of Med Scis
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arfai has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arfai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arfai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Arfai has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arfai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Arfai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arfai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arfai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arfai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.