Dr. Kiumars Arfai, MD

Pain Medicine
3.9 (49)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kiumars Arfai, MD

Dr. Kiumars Arfai, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Mission Hills, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Sbu|Shahid Beheshti Univ Of Med Scis and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Arfai works at Pain Management Of Mission Hills Mission Hills in Mission Hills, CA with other offices in Thousand Oaks, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Arfai's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mission Hills
    11550 Indian Hills Rd Ste 340, Mission Hills, CA 91345 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 230-4391
  2. 2
    Thousand Oaks
    375 Rolling Oaks Dr Ste 200, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 230-4390
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Cervical Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Discography Chevron Icon
Epidural Injection Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Block Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Nerve Ablation Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Jul 12, 2022
    Dr. Arfai is very understanding and compassionate. He works with my husband and I on our chronic pain issues. He doesn't judge; he simply wants to make you feel better; more like "yourself." I hope to continue to see him as long as my pain stays. I would recommend him to anyone; although I'm not too fond of his PA Ben. Ben seems to be quick to judge, and if you ask to see Dr. Arfai, he seems to have a problem with it. Don't know why....I always try to make sure in future appointments to actually talk to the doctor and not Ben.
    — Jul 12, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kiumars Arfai, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407804370
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Stanford Med Ctr|Stanford U Hosps
    Residency
    • Drew UCLA|Ucla-Drew Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Sbu|Shahid Beheshti Univ Of Med Scis
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kiumars Arfai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arfai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Arfai has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Arfai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Arfai has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arfai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Arfai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arfai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arfai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arfai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

