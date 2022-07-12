Overview of Dr. Kiumars Arfai, MD

Dr. Kiumars Arfai, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Mission Hills, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Sbu|Shahid Beheshti Univ Of Med Scis and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Arfai works at Pain Management Of Mission Hills Mission Hills in Mission Hills, CA with other offices in Thousand Oaks, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.