Dr. Kiumars Bakshandeh, MD
Overview of Dr. Kiumars Bakshandeh, MD
Dr. Kiumars Bakshandeh, MD is an Urology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.
Dr. Bakshandeh's Office Locations
Arash Nowain MD Inc9730 Wilshire Blvd Ste 115, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Directions (310) 274-6139
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Bakshande has been my and my family doctor for over 40 years, he is the most intelligent doctor, a man of impeccable integrity and honesty.I’m proud to have him as my doctor. His office staff is top rated.
About Dr. Kiumars Bakshandeh, MD
- Urology
- 52 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Dr. Bakshandeh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bakshandeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bakshandeh works at
Dr. Bakshandeh has seen patients for Prostatitis, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urethral Dilation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bakshandeh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bakshandeh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bakshandeh.
