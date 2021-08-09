See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Castle Rock, CO
Dr. Kiyoshi Yamazaki, MD

Sports Medicine
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kiyoshi Yamazaki, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Castle Rock, CO. They graduated from University of Sint Eustatious School of Medicine and is affiliated with Castle Rock Adventist Hospital.

Dr. Yamazaki works at HealthFit Family Medicine in Castle Rock, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Centura Medical Group HealthFit Family Medicine
    2356 Meadows Blvd Ste 140B, Castle Rock, CO 80109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 218-7774
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Castle Rock Adventist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Arthritis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Arthritis

Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Concussion Treatment Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Iliotibial Band Syndrome Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Tear Chevron Icon
Metatarsalgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Rupture of Ulnar Collateral Ligament of Thumb Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sciatica
Shin Splints Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Skier's Thumb Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sprain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Thumb Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Whiplash
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 09, 2021
    Dr. Yamasaki is professional, extremely skilled, and efficient. He was able to identify my injuries quickly and gave me the exact methods needed to heal. He also explains everything needed to complete healing and communicates effectively the procedures to be done in order to heal. He cares about giving his patients the best care and I would highly recommend him to anyone that is struggling with an injury.
    Chase — Aug 09, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Kiyoshi Yamazaki, MD
    About Dr. Kiyoshi Yamazaki, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    • English, Spanish
    • 1861757890
    Education & Certifications

    • Southwest Georgia Sports Medicine Program
    • Southwest Georgia Family Medicine Residency Program
    • University of Sint Eustatious School of Medicine
    • Pomona Coll
    • Family Practice and Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kiyoshi Yamazaki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yamazaki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yamazaki has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yamazaki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yamazaki works at HealthFit Family Medicine in Castle Rock, CO. View the full address on Dr. Yamazaki’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Yamazaki. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yamazaki.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yamazaki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yamazaki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

