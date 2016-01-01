Dr. Klara Galperina, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galperina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Klara Galperina, DO
Overview of Dr. Klara Galperina, DO
Dr. Klara Galperina, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Ocean, NJ. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center.
Dr. Galperina works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Galperina's Office Locations
-
1
Ocean Obstetric and Gynecologic Associates804 W Park Ave # B, Ocean, NJ 07712 Directions (732) 653-1902
-
2
West Park Pediatrics921 E County Line Rd Ste 2A, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Directions (732) 653-1903
-
3
West Park Pediatrics219 Taylors Mills Rd, Manalapan, NJ 07726 Directions (732) 653-1904
Hospital Affiliations
- Monmouth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Galperina?
About Dr. Klara Galperina, DO
- Pediatrics
- English, Russian
- 1447539143
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Galperina accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Galperina using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Galperina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Galperina works at
Dr. Galperina speaks Russian.
Dr. Galperina has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galperina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galperina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galperina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.