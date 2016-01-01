Dr. Klaus Dittmar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dittmar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Klaus Dittmar, MD
Overview of Dr. Klaus Dittmar, MD
Dr. Klaus Dittmar, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They completed their residency with Mount Sinai Hospital
Dr. Dittmar works at
Dr. Dittmar's Office Locations
NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Lake Success1999 Marcus Ave Ste 306, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 467-8600Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Klaus Dittmar, MD
- Hematology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Queens Hospital Center
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dittmar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dittmar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dittmar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dittmar works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Dittmar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dittmar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dittmar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dittmar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.