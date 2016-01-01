Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kleesy Thomas, MD
Overview
Dr. Kleesy Thomas, MD is a Dermatologist in Abilene, TX.
Dr. Thomas works at
Locations
Abilene Dermatology and Skin Surgery Center PC3190 Antilley Rd, Abilene, TX 79606 Directions (325) 672-5603
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kleesy Thomas, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1487032462
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas works at
Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Dermatitis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
