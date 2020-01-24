Dr. McGhee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klinton McGhee, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Klinton McGhee, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chillicothe, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE.
Chillicothe Pediatrics3 Medical Dr, Chillicothe, OH 45601 Directions (740) 779-6612
Excellent clinic and staff. Dr. McGhee was stand up.
- 11 years of experience
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
4 patients have reviewed Dr. McGhee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGhee.
