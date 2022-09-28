Overview of Dr. Kmlst Moorthi, MD

Dr. Kmlst Moorthi, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They graduated from Coimbature Medical College and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Crown Point, Franciscan Health Dyer and Franciscan Health Hammond.



Dr. Moorthi works at Nephrology Associates of Northern Illinois and Indiana (NANI) in Merrillville, IN with other offices in Munster, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

