Dr. Kmlst Moorthi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moorthi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kmlst Moorthi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kmlst Moorthi, MD
Dr. Kmlst Moorthi, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They graduated from Coimbature Medical College and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Crown Point, Franciscan Health Dyer and Franciscan Health Hammond.
Dr. Moorthi works at
Dr. Moorthi's Office Locations
-
1
Nephrology Associates of Northern Illinois and Indiana Merrillville90 W 86TH AVE, Merrillville, IN 46410 Directions (219) 791-1555Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Nephrology Associates of Northern Illinois and Indiana, Munster Office929 Ridge Rd Ste 2, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 836-2740
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
- Franciscan Health Dyer
- Franciscan Health Hammond
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Medicaid
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moorthi?
Great staff
About Dr. Kmlst Moorthi, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Tamil
- 1861494049
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- St. Francis Hospital
- Coimbature Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moorthi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moorthi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moorthi works at
Dr. Moorthi has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moorthi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Moorthi speaks Tamil.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Moorthi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moorthi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moorthi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moorthi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.