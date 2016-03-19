Dr. Kobie Douglas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Douglas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kobie Douglas, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kobie Douglas, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Howard University and is affiliated with St. Catherine Hospital.
Regional Mental Health Center8555 Taft St, Merrillville, IN 46410 Directions (219) 769-4005
Genoa Healthcare LLC3903 Indianapolis Blvd, East Chicago, IN 46312 Directions (219) 392-6001
Regional Community Health Center559 STATE ST, Hammond, IN 46320 Directions (219) 937-3300
- St. Catherine Hospital
A very caring, genuine professional. Dr. Douglas spent quality time with my client and myself without a set appointment. He's easy to understand and good looking. I felt very confident with his diagnosis.
- Howard University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Douglas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Douglas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Douglas has seen patients for Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback), Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Douglas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Douglas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Douglas.
