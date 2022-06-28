Overview of Dr. Kodi Azari, MD

Dr. Kodi Azari, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University and is affiliated with Olive View - UCLA Medical Center, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Azari works at UCLA Orthopaedic Surgery in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ganglion Cyst, Wrist Fracture and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.