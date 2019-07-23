Dr. Dharmashankar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kodlipet Dharmashankar, MD
Overview
Dr. Kodlipet Dharmashankar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Texas City, TX.
Locations
Sid Acharya MD PA6807 Emmett F Lowry Expy Ste 108, Texas City, TX 77591 Directions (409) 945-5444Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Mainland Medical Center6801 Emmett F Lowry Expy, Texas City, TX 77591 Directions (409) 945-5444
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dharma was the cardiologist on call for Mainland HCA Houston Hospital when I went in for chest pain. He has great bedside manner. He is knowledgeable and listened to my concerns. I was scared and vulnerable and he and his Assistant Jess, NP were excellent. They both relieved my stress by answering all my questions. I had a nuclear stress test and then a heart cath. I recommend him 100%!
About Dr. Kodlipet Dharmashankar, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1154405116
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
