Overview

Dr. Kodwo Orleans-Lindsay, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MERCY MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOGRAPHY and is affiliated with Baptist Health - Fort Smith, Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Orleans-Lindsay works at Mid South Gastroenterology Grp in Memphis, TN with other offices in Muncie, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Eosinophilic Esophagitis and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.