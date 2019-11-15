Overview of Dr. Kofi Boahene, MD

Dr. Kofi Boahene, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from MEHARRY MED COLL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center.



Dr. Boahene works at Ur0l0gy Clinic in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Bell's Palsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.