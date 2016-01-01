Dr. Kofi Clarke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clarke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kofi Clarke, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kofi Clarke, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hershey, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Ghana and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital and Milton S Hershey Medical Center.
Locations
1
Penn State Health Gastroenterology200 Campus Dr Ste 2400, Hershey, PA 17033 Directions (717) 531-4950
2
Allegheny Center-Digestive Health1307 Federal St Ste 2, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (412) 359-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Milton S Hershey Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kofi Clarke, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Western Pennsylvania Hospital
- University Of Ghana
- Gastroenterology
