Overview

Dr. Kofi Clarke, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hershey, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Ghana and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital and Milton S Hershey Medical Center.



Dr. Clarke works at Penn State Health Medicine in Hershey, PA with other offices in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Crohn's Disease and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.