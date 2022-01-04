Overview of Dr. Kofi Sefa-Boakye, MD

Dr. Kofi Sefa-Boakye, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with Scripps Green Hospital, Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, Sharp Coronado Hospital and Sharp Grossmont Hospital.



Dr. Sefa-Boakye works at Scripps Clinic Orthopedics in La Jolla, CA with other offices in Chula Vista, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.