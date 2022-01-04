Dr. Kofi Sefa-Boakye, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sefa-Boakye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kofi Sefa-Boakye, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kofi Sefa-Boakye, MD
Dr. Kofi Sefa-Boakye, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with Scripps Green Hospital, Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, Sharp Coronado Hospital and Sharp Grossmont Hospital.
Dr. Sefa-Boakye's Office Locations
Scripps Green Hospital10666 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 554-8920
Mercy Physicians Medical Group,Scripps Physicians Medical Group340 Fourth Ave Ste 8, Chula Vista, CA 91910 Directions (619) 422-2121
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Green Hospital
- Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
- Sharp Coronado Hospital
- Sharp Grossmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Group
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid of California
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Self Pay
- Sharp Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Compasionate, kind, comprehensive care. Dr. Sefa-Boakye is professional, knowledgeable and has a fantastic bedside manner. As a 50+ year old woman, I have had several gynecologists and he is certainly among the very best.
About Dr. Kofi Sefa-Boakye, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1902993660
Education & Certifications
- St Josephs Hospital and Medical Center
- Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sefa-Boakye has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sefa-Boakye accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sefa-Boakye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sefa-Boakye speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Sefa-Boakye. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sefa-Boakye.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sefa-Boakye, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sefa-Boakye appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.