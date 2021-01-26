Dr. Koji Iizuka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iizuka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Koji Iizuka, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Koji Iizuka, MD
Dr. Koji Iizuka, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Honolulu, HI.
Dr. Iizuka works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Iizuka's Office Locations
-
1
Koji Iizuka MD Psychiatric Clinic928 Nuuanu Ave Lowr Level, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 213-6608Monday1:00pm - 6:00pmTuesday1:00pm - 6:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 6:00pmThursday1:00pm - 6:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Iizuka?
Dr. Izuka has helped me out immensely through my psychological problems and also making sure I get the right medicine
About Dr. Koji Iizuka, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Japanese
- 1811213523
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Iizuka has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iizuka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iizuka works at
Dr. Iizuka speaks Japanese.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Iizuka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iizuka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iizuka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iizuka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.