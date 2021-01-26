See All Psychiatrists in Honolulu, HI
Dr. Koji Iizuka, MD

Psychiatry
4.3 (3)
Map Pin Small Honolulu, HI
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Koji Iizuka, MD

Dr. Koji Iizuka, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Honolulu, HI. 

Dr. Iizuka works at Koji Iizuka MD Psychiatric Clinic in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Iizuka's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Koji Iizuka MD Psychiatric Clinic
    928 Nuuanu Ave Lowr Level, Honolulu, HI 96817 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 213-6608
    Monday
    1:00pm - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    1:00pm - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    1:00pm - 6:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jan 26, 2021
Dr. Izuka has helped me out immensely through my psychological problems and also making sure I get the right medicine
Cathcart — Jan 26, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Koji Iizuka, MD
About Dr. Koji Iizuka, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Japanese
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1811213523
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Psychiatry
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Koji Iizuka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iizuka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Iizuka has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Iizuka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Iizuka works at Koji Iizuka MD Psychiatric Clinic in Honolulu, HI. View the full address on Dr. Iizuka’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Iizuka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iizuka.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iizuka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iizuka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

