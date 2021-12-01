Dr. Pobee accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kojo Pobee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kojo Pobee, MD
Dr. Kojo Pobee, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER.
Dr. Pobee works at
Dr. Pobee's Office Locations
Valley Ranch Deluxe Senior Living8855 Valley Ranch Pkwy W, Irving, TX 75063 Directions (469) 323-8556
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pobee?
I have worked with Dr. Pobee for many years. He is one of the most caring, patient physicians I have worked with. He has always gone above and beyond for his patients and staff he works with.
About Dr. Kojo Pobee, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1417931148
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pobee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pobee works at
Dr. Pobee has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Ataxia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pobee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Pobee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pobee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pobee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pobee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.