Dr. Chong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kok Chong, MD
Overview
Dr. Kok Chong, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Saint Augustine, FL. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital.
Dr. Chong works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Minimally Invasive Vascular Inc2720 US Highway 1 S Ste C, Saint Augustine, FL 32086 Directions (415) 412-2832
Hospital Affiliations
- Flagler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chong?
My mom sees him regularly and he us great. He just opened his new surgery center and it is fantastic.
About Dr. Kok Chong, MD
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1972681542
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chong accepts Aetna and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chong works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Chong. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.