Dr. Odulaja accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Overview of Dr. Kolawole Odulaja, MD
Dr. Kolawole Odulaja, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Port Jefferson, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Medina Regional Hospital.
Dr. Odulaja works at
Dr. Odulaja's Office Locations
-
1
Waters Edge At Port Jefferson for Rehab and Nrsg150 Dark Hollow Rd, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Directions (718) 327-7307
-
2
John E. Andrus Memorial Inc.185 Old Broadway, Hastings on Hudson, NY 10706 Directions (718) 327-7307
-
3
Parkview Care and Rehabilitation Center Inc5353 Merrick Rd, Massapequa, NY 11758 Directions (516) 798-1800
-
4
Sunrise Manor Ctr for Nursing and Rehabilitation1325 Brentwood Rd, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (718) 327-7307
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Medina Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
About Dr. Kolawole Odulaja, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1043384654
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Odulaja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Odulaja works at
Dr. Odulaja has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Odulaja.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Odulaja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Odulaja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.