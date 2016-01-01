Dr. Kolleen Zimmermann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zimmermann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kolleen Zimmermann, MD is a Dermatologist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Milwaukee Med College and is affiliated with HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.
Prevea Health - Ashwaubenon2502 S Ashland Ave, Green Bay, WI 54304 Directions (920) 272-3326
Prevea Holmgren Way Health Center2461 Holmgren Way, Green Bay, WI 54304 Directions (920) 272-3326
Forefront Dermatology - Green Bay715 Superior Rd Ste 120, Green Bay, WI 54311 Directions (920) 406-9803
- HSHS St. Vincent Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Arise Health Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
- Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Dermatology, The University Of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics|Internal Medicine Internship, Medical College Of Wisconsin
- Milwaukee Med College
Dr. Zimmermann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zimmermann accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zimmermann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zimmermann has seen patients for Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zimmermann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Zimmermann. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zimmermann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zimmermann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zimmermann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.